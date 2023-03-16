We all love a deal on food, especially in this new era of inflation, and even more so when it’s a deal on ice cream.

Those who already know about Bendick’s Ice Cream Factory will tell you that this semi-hidden spot carries a huge variety of frozen treats with some of the best prices in the city.

Located in South Vancouver at 8262 Manitoba Street, tucked among warehouses and car dealerships, Bendick’s is a bonafide ice cream wonderland, with freezers fully stocked with popular ice cream brands listed at wholesale prices.

From pints of Ben and Jerry’s (for $3!) to ice cream bars like Melona or Klondike (all of which go for $2 each or six for $10!), this place has fantastic deals on pretty much any frozen treat you can imagine.

Bendick’s also makes its own ice cream, which is distributed to parlours and stores across the country, and is the home of Sara’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream & Cakes. All of Bendick’s own ice cream is sold here in pints and tubs, at wholesale prices, with an incredible range of flavours like black sesame, ube, and classic bubble gum.

You can also get fully decorated ice cream cakes here – which happen to be handmade and decorated on-site – for as low as $16, a wildly affordable price for something that usually runs for closer to $30 at major grocery stores or ice cream parlours.

Bendick’s, which has been in operation since 1982, explains on its website that it’s able to provide such affordable ice cream treats by partnering with its distributor “to sell all of their clearance items at wholesale prices. Sometimes one box in a case will get a dent, leaving the rest of the perfectly good boxes unsellable as a unit.”

“This means you can benefit from premium name brand ice cream at rock bottom prices at our ice cream outlet,” the website explains.

Bendick’s primarily carries dairy-based ice cream, but there are a few plant-based options here as well, depending on availability.

You’ll find this hidden gem open only from Monday to Friday from 9:30 am to 5 pm.

Address: 8262 Manitoba Street, Vancouver

