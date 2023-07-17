Mountain Top Summer Feast happening at Whistler Mountain all summer

It’s been proven that we love a good all-you-can-eat situation, but an AYCE buffet on a mountain top? That’s something really special.

For this summer only, you can enjoy the Mountain Top Summer Feast at the Roundhouse Lodge on Whistler Mountain.

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening, the mountain-top dining experience will feature an all-you-can-eat buffet with a side of live music and some seriously impressive views.

As for what’s on the menu, you can expect dishes like oven-roasted potatoes with rosemary and garlic, a prime rib carving station, Drunken Maple Bacon Beans, and flambé Tiger prawns, just to name a few.

There will also be an Indigenous cuisine station featuring dishes created in collaboration with the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre.

As for sweet stuff, diners will want to save some room for assorted cupcakes, fudge brownies, pecan pie, and a “Sweet Tooth Special of the Week.”

You can also opt to add on a 360 Sightsee Ticket, which allows guests to take the Blackcomb Gondola for hiking access, ride the famous Peak 2 Peak Gondola, and check out the Cloudraker Skybridge.

Those just checking out the Feast can head up the mountain as of 4 pm, with four different seatings for the dining experience: 5:30 pm, 6 pm, 6:30 pm, and 7 pm. The final seating is only available to be purchased the day of, while the other times must be purchased in advance. The buffet closes at 7:15 pm, which is also the last call at the Umbrella Bar.

For the summer months, kids between 7 and 12 eat free with the purchase of an adult ticket, while kids 6 and under always eat free.

The Mountain Top Summer Feast will run until September 3.

When: June 23 to September 3, 2023, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

Where: Roundhouse Lodge, Whistler Mountain

Tickets: From $55 per person