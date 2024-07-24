Amazing Race Canada contestants visited these iconic Metro Vancouver locations

The Amazing Race Canada recently visited the Lower Mainland and featured some iconic spots in the region.

The 10th season of Amazing Race Canada, hosted by Vancouver 2010 Olympic gold medallist Jon Montgomery, is currently airing.

After spending time on BC’s Sunshine Coast, nine teams began their third leg of the show in episode three, which aired last week.

All teams travelled on BC Ferries from Langdale through Howe Sound to Horseshoe Bay and followed the Sea to Sky Highway to downtown Vancouver and Granville Island Market in search of their next clues.

Teams that arrived in the Lower Mainland raced through the popular public market and visited shops and restaurants.



According to Granville Island, the recent episode was filmed on a rainy day this past spring.



Part of the group of contestants that made it to Metro Vancouver included former Vancouver Canucks player Brad May who has teamed up with his daughter Samantha, a 24-year-old event planner from Toronto, to compete in the show.

After Granville Island, some pairs travelled with False Creek Ferries and cabs to get around the city. They even visited Hoshi Japanese Cuisine near Burrard Bridge and made their way into Richmond to learn about mahjong tiles.

You can check out the full episode on CTV to see all the local spots featured in Amazing Race Canada.

Teams are in the race to win 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV RS, a trip for two, and $250,000 in cash.