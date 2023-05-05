Transit-lovers film Amazing Race-style show in Vancouver (VIDEO)

When one takes the bus as part of one’s daily commute, it tends to feel ordinary. But there’s a group of transit enthusiasts in Metro Vancouver who are so passionate about public transportation that they’ll have you looking at the bus in a whole new way.

The Transit Race is a YouTube series where five teams race using only transit across Vancouver. The one-person teams in their latest episode are Ralph, Elfren, Jason, Bryan, and Ethan. You can follow them as they randomly draw a transit route and navigate through Metro Vancouver via public transit.

For example, in a recent episode, teams raced from North Vancouver to Richmond without using SkyTrain.

“We hope the series entertains and educates not only the transit enthusiast community but also the general public,” the team behind the project told Daily Hive.

Whether you watch for the well-mannered smack talk and friendly competition or for the chance to see a new corner of the city by bus that you’ve never seen before, the hyperlocal series is worth a watch.