Brad May and his daughter Samantha are competing on Amazing Race Canada (CTV)

Amazing Race Canada will include some Canucks content this summer, in former Vancouver Canucks player Brad May.

May has teamed up with his daughter Samantha, a 24-year-old event planner from Toronto, to compete in the CTV show. The 10th season of Amazing Race Canada, hosted by Vancouver 2010 Olympic gold medallist Jon Montgomery, debuts July 2.

The 52-year-old former pro hockey player played for seven different NHL teams during a 1,041-game career, including two tours of duty with the Canucks from 1998 to 2000 and 2003 to 2004. May also played for the Buffalo Sabres, Phoenix Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Detroit Red Wings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Amazing Race Canada on CTV (@amazingracecda)

The father-daughter duo is one of 11 teams competing for the Amazing Race Canada grand prize, which includes $250,000 in cash.

When asked about her pet peeve about her father, Samantha said, “he’s technology-challenged.”

The former Canucks player listed his strengths as “fearless, resourceful, pragmatic” and his fear/phobia as “snakes and claustrophobic” on the show’s website.

He also seems to be worried about having to dance or sing.

“If I somehow find myself in one of those challenges, whether it’s dancing or singing, I will get through it,” May said in a promo video. “I may look like a complete goof, but that’s one thing that I’m most scared of.”