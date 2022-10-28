Having a good shawarma spot you can rely on is like having that one comfortable sweater you always reach for – it warms you up and is always there for you.

A new restaurant for Middle Eastern eats has just recently opened in Metro Vancouver, making our list of must-try shawarma in the city that much longer.

Ooh La La Shawarma Lounge officially opened earlier this month at Westbrook Center

in Surrey.

The 19537 Fraser Highway address offers dine-in and take-out options for its range of Middle Eastern menu items.

Patrons can expect dishes like wraps (either with beef, chicken shawarma, falafel, or a mix), platters, and appetizers like hummus or Baba Ganoush.

Ooh La La Shawarma Lounge is open Monday to Thursday 11:30 am to 8:30 pm, Friday until 9 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 9 pm.

Address: Westbrook Center, 19537 Fraser Highway, Surrey

Phone: 604-427-0842

Instagram