FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Ooh La La Shawarma Lounge: New Middle Eastern restaurant opens in Surrey

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Oct 28 2022, 12:49 am
Ooh La La Shawarma Lounge: New Middle Eastern restaurant opens in Surrey
@ooh_la_la_shawarma_lounge/Instagram

Having a good shawarma spot you can rely on is like having that one comfortable sweater you always reach for – it warms you up and is always there for you.

A new restaurant for Middle Eastern eats has just recently opened in Metro Vancouver, making our list of must-try shawarma in the city that much longer.

Ooh La La Shawarma Lounge officially opened earlier this month at Westbrook Center
in Surrey.

The 19537 Fraser Highway address offers dine-in and take-out options for its range of Middle Eastern menu items.

Patrons can expect dishes like wraps (either with beef, chicken shawarma, falafel, or a mix), platters, and appetizers like hummus or Baba Ganoush.

Ooh La La Shawarma Lounge is open Monday to Thursday 11:30 am to 8:30 pm, Friday until 9 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 9 pm.

Ooh La La Shawarma Lounge

Address: Westbrook Center, 19537 Fraser Highway, Surrey
Phone: 604-427-0842

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.