Starbucks launches an exclusive new Winter cold brew across Canada

New year, new Starbucks options! The Seattle-based coffee shop chain has just revealed its freshest menu item, a new Winter cold brew.

This exclusive new beverage is called the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew, and it’s only available for a limited time.

Made from Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup, this sip is topped with silky, pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown buttery sprinkles.

This new take on the popular flavour joins the fan-favourite Pistachio Latte, which launched in 2021. Folks can also indulge in a Pistachio Latte Frappuccino version of the original beverage.

Other 2023 winter menu items out now include the returning Heart Sugar Cookie and Valentine’s Day Cake Pop.

The new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew is available at participating stores across Canada now. Be sure to check it out while you can.