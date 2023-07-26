Aisle 24 is a zero-contact grocery store with several locations throughout Ontario and Quebec, and now the chain is heading to BC.

The cashierless market is completely unattended, which means it’s also open 24/7. Customers simply download the Aisle 24 mobile app, register for an account, and gain access to the store to do their shopping.

At the end of their shop, patrons can check themselves out with contactless payment.

The small-format grocery market concept revealed big expansion plans for Canada back in 2021, and now the brand has shared some details with Dished.

Several dozen locations are planned for Alberta and BC over the next two to three years, with at least five locations slated for the Lower Mainland.

We’re told that BC can expect Aisle 24 locations in Vancouver, Coquitlam, Burnaby, Surrey, and Richmond.

This concept currently has two store formats: Resident Markets, which are smaller-footprint stores located within a residential community, and Community Markets, which are more extensive and are “accessible to the general community.”

We’ll keep you posted on future store openings.

With files from Hanna McLean and Hogan Short

