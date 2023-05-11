Hot commodity: Vancouver’s air conditioner stockpiles running dry

As Vancouver is bracing for its hottest days of the year so far, stockpiles of portable air conditioners at home appliance stores across the city are almost empty.

As of Thursday morning, the Home Hardware on Dunbar Street was the retailer’s only store where you could actually choose which model to buy. That being said, you have few options.

Supply at Canadian Tire is also running low. Although there are more models to choose from, most stocks are likely to hit zero soon.

Online inventory at Home Depot didn’t seem as desperate, as there are only a handful of sellouts. The Home Depot at Terminal Avenue even saw a few items with double-digit stockpiles.

However, a click to the product page shows that some items with free shipping available were, in fact, out of stock.

Environment and Climate Change Canada cautioned earlier that daytime temperatures from Friday to next Tuesday might reach as high as the low 30s, adding that the risk of heat-related illnesses will increase.

Would you rush to stores for last-minute technically-not-summer-yet shopping? Or would you wait it out and use the heat as an excuse for more ice cream? Let us know in the comments.