Vancouver hit with weather alert ahead of "unseasonably" sweaty weekend

An athlete struggles in the heat. (Peerayot/Shutterstock)

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special weather statement for this weekend’s sweaty weather in Metro Vancouver.

The special weather statement applies to Vancouver and encompasses Friday through Tuesday. Daytime highs are expected to reach the high 20s to low 30s, with overnight lows in the low to mid-teens.

Due to elevated temperatures, ECCC says the risk of heat-related illnesses will increase.

Over the South Coast and inland areas of the north and central BC coast, residents can expect “unseasonably hot weather.”

The worst of it is expected to be Sunday and Monday.

ECCC also says, “Freezing levels will rise throughout this event leading to increased snowpack melting with possible local flooding due to high stream flow levels.”

ECCC is once again warning that while the conditions will be unseasonably hot, “it must be emphasized that the expected hot conditions will not approach those reached during the ‘Heat Dome’ of late June 2021.”

We connected with ECCC earlier today for an interview and were told that temperatures might reach 18˚C above seasonal in some areas.

“It’s pretty early in the year to see a ridge of high pressure this strong,” ECCC said.

And that “ridge of high pressure” is the critical factor in this upcoming heat event, which could be equated to a heat wave in layman’s terms, but not a heat dome.

Mid-next week, temperatures should cool but will still be quite warm, and looking further ahead, ECCC suggests we’ll see more above-normal temperatures with some fluctuations.

How are you going to cope with this sweaty Vancouver weekend?