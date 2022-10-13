Air Canada launches new routes to Europe and resumes flights to Japan

It’s never too early to plan a trip for Summer 2023.

Air Canada is already gearing up for next summer, launching new routes to Europe and restoring flights to Japan.

The airline announced the addition of new routes to Brussels, Toulouse, and Copenhagen on Thursday.

It is also resuming key services to Tokyo-Haneda and Osaka, and restoring frequent flights to popular destinations in the Atlantic, Pacific, and South American regions.

This comes just in time, as Japan lifts its COVID-19 border restrictions this month.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of new and restored routes:

“Our additional flights to major destinations in Europe, [the] Middle East, South America, South Pacific and Asia, including London Heathrow, Frankfurt and Tokyo/Haneda, will support local tourism and hospitality sectors as customers in all six continents reconnect, visit and explore,” said Mark Galardo, senior vice president of network planning at Air Canada, in a statement.

“Customers can start planning ahead and book with confidence. We look forward to welcoming you onboard.”

Air Canada’s also increasing the frequency of flights to the following routes next summer:

If travel in Summer 2023 will look anything like the chaos of this past summer, make sure you know your air passenger rights.