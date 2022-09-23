A ranking of the world’s top 100 airlines for the year 2022 is out now, and Air Canada is on the list.

According to Skytrax World Airline Awards, the top-three airlines are Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, and Emirates. The bottom three comprise Italian carrier ITA Airways, Spanish airline LEVEL, and low-cost Azerbaijani airline Buta Airways.

Air Canada sits snugly right in the middle at #50, falling from #33 last year and #19 since the list began publishing in 2012.

World Airline Awards also ranked carriers based on other features, such as cabin cleanliness, leisure travel, and low-cost long-haul flight experience.

In the latter section, Air Canada bagged the third position, which might come as a surprise to the many travellers who have recently experienced long delays, cancellations, and lost/mishandled baggage with the carrier.

The company also came under fire for making travellers pay for disruptions caused by “crew constraints.”

Last month, Air Canada’s CEO and President Michael Rousseau admitted it had been a rough summer for the airline as flyer traffic hit record highs after restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic loosened.

But some good things happened, too. Earlier this month, the Canadian airline became the first to be re-certified for the safe transportation of live animals. It also bought a fleet of electric-hybrid planes to lower emissions to fight climate change.

Check out Skytrax’s full list of the top 100 airlines of the year here.