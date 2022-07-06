Here's how much time Air Canada says you now need between connecting flights

Air Canada has updated its recommended duration between connecting flights as delays plague the country’s major airports.

It may come as no surprise, but the longer the layover, the better.

Last month, the airline implemented a policy that allows passengers travelling via Toronto Pearson Airport to voluntarily increase their connection time at no cost “for more flexibility when travelling.” The policy can be used within 48 hours of the original travel time.

So, exactly how much leeway should you give between your connecting flights?

According to Air Canada, flights from international and US destinations connecting to domestic destinations have been increased by a minimum of 30 minutes for new bookings in Toronto and Montreal.

Both cities have been experiencing overbooked flights and chaos at baggage claim for the past few months.

Here’s a specific break down of the minimum amount of time you now need between connecting flights, according to Air Canada. All of these apply to Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge, and Air Canada Express flights.

Within Canada

Between 30 to 40 minutes connecting through any Canadian city

Canada to the US

Between 30 to 60 minutes connecting through Quebec City, Regina, St. John’s, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa

Between an hour and 10 minutes to an hour and 15 minutes connecting through Toronto, Vancouver, and Winnipeg

Canada to international destination

Between 35 to 45 minutes connecting through Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, St. John’s, and Winnipeg

At least 60 minutes connecting through Toronto and Vancouver

US to Canada

Between 45 to 60 minutes connecting through Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, Quebec City, Regina, and Winnipeg

Between an hour and 10 minutes to an hour and 40 minutes connecting through St. John’s, Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal

US to international destination

Between 40 to 60 minutes connecting through any Canadian city

International to Canada

At least 60 minutes connecting through Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, and St. John’s

From June 1 to September 6, 2022: Between an hour and 45 minutes to two hours connecting through Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver



International to the US

Between an hour and 10 minutes to an hour and 25 minutes connecting through any Canadian city

International to international

Between 40 to 60 minutes connecting through Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver

Air Canada announced last week that it would be slashing several flights from its schedule this summer due to staffing shortages, so plan your trips wisely.