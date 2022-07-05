Soaring to new lows: Canada had the worst flight delays in the world this past weekend

Flight delays and cancellations are the bane of every traveller’s existence, and unfortunately, Canada’s airlines and airports are pushing flyers to their limits.

According to flight tracking tool FlightAware, Canada surpassed most other countries in the world when it came to flight delays over Saturday and Sunday.

Thousands of Canadians planned trips for their Canada Day long weekend, but were met with some of the worst air travel service of their lives.

The country’s Ministry of Transportation has been working on resolving these problems through hiring staff, eliminating on-site COVID-19 tests at airports, and loosening restrictions.

Delays at airports are unacceptable. We are working with airlines, airports and other partners to resolve the situation. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/T0iYxNEtAa — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) July 4, 2022

On Sunday, Toronto Pearson Airport — which somehow always manages to beat its own records of chaos — topped the list with 53% of scheduled flights seeing delays. Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport followed closely with 43% of flights landing late.

And that was just airports.

When it came to carriers, low-cost Canadian airlines Swoop and WestJet saw over half of all their flights delayed.

But the champion was none other than Air Canada, who landed the top spot for delays with 67% of their flights being late.

To say the airline’s services have been on a steady decline would be an understatement, given all the horror stories travellers have been sharing recently about lost luggage and being kicked off the plane.

Air Canada is aware of the disasters its customers have been experiencing. Last week, the airline announced that it was slashing flights from its July and August schedule to ensure better quality service and fewer delays.

That better service has yet to kick in.