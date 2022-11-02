Only one BC eatery named on Canada's Best New Restaurants list

Back in August, Air Canada revealed its longlist of nominees for the best new restaurants in the country for 2022, and several BC establishments landed on it.

Now, the winners have been revealed, and only one restaurant in our province made the cut.

Each year Air Canada taps a team of experts who check out food venues across the country for this initiative.

While no Vancouver spots from the longlist made the cut, North Saanich’s own Fox & Monocle made the list at number nine. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox & Monocle Cafe (@foxandmonocle.cafe)

Of the restaurant, Air Canada says “The food is as polished as a monocle and smart as the fox who wears it at this cozy coast–side restaurant and bakery.”

Other restaurants that made the list of the final ten include Toronto’s Fonda Balam (at number seven), Calgary’s Major Tom (at number eight), and Toronto’s Restaurant 20 Victoria in the number one spot.

Any spot that fully opened between late Spring 2021 and May 31, 2022, was up for consideration.