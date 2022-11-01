FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant OpeningsBest of

Air Canada reveals picks for Canada's Best New Restaurants 2022

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Nov 1 2022, 11:49 pm
Mimi Chinese (@mimichinese/Instagram)

Between the Michelin Guide launching in two major Canadian cities, Canada’s 100 Best, and all the other lists and rankings out there — one thing is clear: this country is full of delicious places to dine.

Now, Air Canada is shedding even more light on the stellar Canadian dining scene with its annual Canada’s Best New Restaurants awards.

The organization revealed its longlist of nominees back in August, and at a ceremony in Toronto on Tuesday evening, the winners were revealed.

 

Regarding how establishments are chosen, Air Canada says that any spot that fully opened between late Spring 2021 and May 31, 2022, was up for consideration.

Thirty Canadian restaurants were in the running for a coveted spot on this ranking,

So without any more delay, here are Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2022:

  1. Restaurant 20 Victoria (Toronto)
  2. Mastard (Montreal)
  3. Mimi Chinese (Toronto)
  4. Perch (Ottawa)
  5. Một Tô (Calgary)
  6. Heart’s Tavern and Bar (Kimberly, ON)
  7. Fonda Balam (Toronto)
  8. Major Tom (Calgary)
  9. Fox & Monocle (North Saanich, BC)
  10. Restaurant Alentours (Quebec City)
