Just when you think Notch8 can’t top its epic afternoon tea themes of the past, another great one pops up.

The restaurant, located on the main floor of the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, has officially launched its new tea offering: Griffin’s Gambit.

The W Georgia Street spot is now welcoming guests into its fully themed tea salon, designed by Vancouver-based Koncept Designs, to enjoy a service that pays homage to the glorious game of chess.

The tea runs every Friday through Sunday until September 4 with seatings at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm.

Once you take your eyes off the life-size rooks, pawns, bishops, and more hanging from the ceiling, walls, and dotted around the tables, you can zone in on the fabulous sweet and savoury treats offered during this experience.

Tea lovers can expect fare like the Olive Oil Poached King Salmon with orange confit on white bread, the Chilled Fraser Valley Chicken made with queen goddess sauce and cucumber on whole wheat bread, and Emperor ham, a combo of deviled egg, black truffle gelée, and chives.

And that’s just to name a few.

When it comes to sweet eats, the Victoria Trifle made from vanilla sponge, cherry, and pastry cream and the Jam Roly-Poly Cake are not to be missed.

Of course, the solid Chocolate Chess Pieces are highlights of this offering as well. We also can’t forget the aged cheddar and buttermilk scone. Those are heavenly.

All of these eats can be enjoyed alongside Lot 35 Tea selections, or, some wine, bubbles, and carefully curated tea cocktails like the Gibson Martini.

This offering is $69 per person. Check out the full menu and be sure to book your reservation.

You can also order this spread to-go, so there are lots of ways to say “checkmate” and indulge this summer!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Griffin’s Gambit Afternoon Tea at Notch8

When: Now through September 4; Every Friday through Sunday with seatings at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm.

Where: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: $69 per person; book online or call 604-662-1900