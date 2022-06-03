Is Tim Horton's second Justin Bieber collab worth a sip? (PHOTOS)

It’s been a pretty successful and exciting year for Tim Hortons with the launch of new food options and fun collaborations with Justin Bieber.

The beloved coffee chain is back at it again with another collaboration with the Canadian artist — this time it’s something you can sip on.

Biebs Brew is the newest creative creation that is set to launch in stores across Canada on June 6.

You might also like: Twitter erupts over controversial "Atlantic lobster roll" served in Alberta (PHOTO)

Major Tom: Inside look at Canada's Best New Restaurant of 2022 (VIDEO)

Popular food items at Earls Kitchen and Bar ranked from worst to best

First, it was Timbiebs, an assortment of popular Timbits coated in crunchy ingredients, now it’s a French Vanilla Cold Brew.

We rated Timbiebs when they first came out, now it’s Biebs Brew’s turn: is it worth a sip?

According to Tim Hortons, the new drink is steeped for 16 hours and features a creamy French vanilla flavour that the beverage innovation team developed for this particular drink.

For someone who loves a good cold brew, this new caffeinated beverage isn’t anything to scream and shout about. French vanilla or vanilla, you really can’t tell the difference.

It’s creamy, sweet, and does the job if you need an extra boost to your day. If you’re looking for a less expensive option compared to other coffee chains offering vanilla cream cold brew, definitely try a cup of Biebs Brew.

It’s only available for a limited time anyway PLUS it comes with a cool branded cup — though it’s not necessarily reusable. There is a limited-edition Biebs Brew tumbler for sale, though!

And for Timbiebs fans, the special Timbits are making a comeback for a short time only so you can pair them with your Biebs Brew. How fun!

Anyway, is it anything to line up for? No. Will any other cold brew do? Yes, but this is Bieber-fied which makes it 10x better, right?

Biebs Brew will be available starting June 6 across Canada.