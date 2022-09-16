Local Japanese restaurant concept Sushi Mura is officially gearing up to open its new location.

The eatery, which currently operates outposts on Vancouver’s Oak Street and in the River District, will be launching at #115-5508 Hollybridge Way in Richmond.

Sushi Mura first opened in 2012 and operated under the brand’s beliefs of “freshness, honesty, and friendliness.”

Now, the company tells Dished it’s aiming to open its new 3,400 sq ft, 120-seat (90 indoor, 30 outdoor) near the end of September/the beginning of October.

Once open, folks can head in and expect fresh sashimi, special rolls, hot entrees, and a selection of appetizers too.

We’ll keep you posted as an exact opening date is revealed. Stay tuned!

Sushi Mura — Richmond

Address: #115-5508 Hollybridge Way, Richmond

