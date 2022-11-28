Adele totally fangirls after realizing Shania Twain was at her Vegas show (PHOTOS)

There are only a few people in the world that can make pop-soul superstar Adele starstruck, and one of them is Canadian icon Shania Twain.

The “Easy on Me” singer had a major fangirl moment after she realized Twain was sitting front row at her Las Vegas show on Sunday.

“Thank god you had a hat on @shaniatwain I would have self combusted had I seen it was you!” Adele captioned in a photo posted to her Instagram stories.

The image shows the Queen of Country Pop keeping a low profile in a wide-brimmed, green hat.

“I adore you, I can’t believe you came to my show,” added Adele.

Twain reshared the photo to her story and had a hilarious reply.

“Thank goodness we didn’t make eye contact, all I can think of is the reaction of all those fans to @adele combusting half way through the show,” the “Up!” singer wrote.

Twain also shared the view from her seats with a sweet message to the “Rolling in the Deep” singer.

“POV You’re having a magical time at @adele’s Vegas show,” the post reads.

This comes after the British singer-songwriter had to heartbreakingly postpone her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January due to delivery delays and COVID-19.

Fortunately, it’s now up and running with performances every weekend until March 25, 2023.

Twain has her own shows coming up, with ticket sales for her Queen of Me Tour being resold for sky-high prices.