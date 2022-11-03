You've been saying Adele's name wrong this whole time (VIDEO)

British singer Adele Laurie Blue Adkins — better known as simply Adele — has revealed how her name is actually pronounced, and it’s likely not how you’ve been saying it.

At Happy Hour with Adele, a live event held in Los Angeles, the 34-year-old was shown some video questions sent in by her fans. One of them, Annie from London, pronounced her name correctly when asking her question.

“Hi, Adele. On your journey to self-love while you were writing 30, did your perspective on how you saw yourself when you wrote 25 change at all, and how?” Annie inquired.

The singer’s albums 25 and 30 came out in 2015 and 2021, respectively.

Upon hearing the question Adele exclaimed, “She said my name perfectly!”

“[The host] came and asked me how I say my name, and I was like ‘Uh-dale.'”

So, if you’ve been saying Uh-dell or Ah-del, you might have unknowingly been referring to a laptop manufacturer and not the star.

You can also watch a time-stamped video of the moment Adele reveals the true pronunciation of her name here:

And if you’re curious about what Adele said in response to Annie’s question, here it is: