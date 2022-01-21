"We've run out of time": Adele postpones her Las Vegas residency

One day before her residency was supposed to start, a tearful Adele has announced her Las Vegas shows are being postponed.

In a video posted to Instagram Thursday afternoon, the “Easy On Me” singer apologized to fans and said, “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready.”

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time, and for it to be good enough for you. But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

“Half my team have COVID, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

She adds her and her team have been up for 30 hours trying to figure something out. She apologizes profusely, especially to those who have travelled to Las Vegas for her show and says dates will be rescheduled.

According to the Caesar’s website, the exclusive residency in The Colosseum of Las Vegas’ famed Caesars Palace Hotel was to run from Friday January 21 through Saturday April 16, 2022.

Tickets for the show were being resold for as much as $68k.