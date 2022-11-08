Shania Twain tickets in Edmonton are being resold for sky-high prices

Shania Twain fans looking to snag tickets to her upcoming Edmonton concerts are facing steep resale prices, with sky-high prices on Ticketmaster for her shows.

Twain announced her two shows at Rogers Place next May late last month, her first performances in YEG in five years.

Tickets went on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 am for Twain’s Queen of Me Tour, and they were quickly snatched up.

We checked out what Ticketmaster resale prices were like for the Saturday night show, and were greeted with verified resale ticket prices starting at $260 apiece. That don’t impress us much!

The highest verified ticket resale we could find was a pair of floor tickets for more than $1,500 apiece. Those resale prices are going to get us good, phew!

For those who were lucky enough to snag tickets to her shows, the anticipation for Twain’s performance is immense.

She last performed in YEG in May of 2018 during her Now Tour and before that, she visited Alberta’s capital city with her Rock This Country Tour in 2015.

Twain has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and her 1997 album Come On Over sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. It’s not only the best-selling country album of all time but the best-selling studio album by a female artist in any genre.