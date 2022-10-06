Shania Twain classic declared greatest karaoke song of all time

Let’s go girls!

A classic Shania Twain song has been declared the greatest karaoke song of all time. Are you surprised it isn’t Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing”?

Billboard recently put out a list of the 100 best karaoke songs of all time and Canada’s country superstar reigns supreme with her 1998 hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

According to Billboard, one of the many reasons the song wins is because of its iconic opening line, “let’s go girls!”

How many times have we, as a society, quoted that lyric in day-to-day life?

“That’s always a girl-empowerment song that gets the room going. And the best is when a drunk guy sings that song. It’s just the best entertainment,” Billboard writes.

Another beloved Canadian ranked high on the list. Alanis Morissette’s epic scorned-woman anthem, “You Oughta Know,” is the sixth-best karaoke song of all time. Since its release in 1995, the song has been a go-to karaoke song for anyone dumped by or cheated on by their loser boyfriend.

Billboard commends “You Oughta Know” for being so damn relatable. “They’re universal themes, right? F–k my ex, that sociopathic, narcissistic a–hole. We all share that.” Indeed we do!

Here’s a peek at the top 10:

10. Brandy & Monica – “The Boy Is Mine”

9. Bonnie Tyler – “Total Eclipse of the Heart”

8. Garth Brooks – “Friends in Low Places”

7. Nicki Minaj – “Super Bass”

6. Alanis Morisette – “You Oughta Know”

5. Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

4. Queen – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

3. Gloria Gaynor – “I Will Survive”

2. Backstreet Boys – “I Want It That Way”

1. Shania Twain – “Man! I Feel Like a Woman”

Of the 100 songs on the list, there are some snubs. Popular groups and solo artists like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Mariah Carey, and Justin Bieber did not make the list. Ouch.

What’s your go-to karaoke song? Let us know in the comments!