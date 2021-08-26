5 best PNE Fair foods you can't miss this year (PHOTOS)
Aug 26 2021, 10:26 am
The PNE officially opened its in-person Fair in Vancouver over the weekend. This only means one thing for us foodies…time to eat!
There may be tons of delicious foods at the PNE this year, but how many of them are you actually going to try?
It’s a tough decision, and we wanted to help you on your annual foodie journey through dozens of vendors by pointing out some of the top must-try grub that actually lives up to the hype.
Here are five PNE foods worth devouring this year.