After just a few years of operation, the Italian Tomato has closed its doors in Vancouver.

The 1047 Davie Street first opened in 2019. It was the second outpost for the popular Richmond-based restaurant.

The Italian Tomato was known for offering patrons 14 kinds of pasta and 39 different kinds of sauces in seriously generous portions.

Owners took to Instagram to announce the end of the Italian Tomato on Davie Street, saying it was a “very tough decision.”

This concept’s Richmond restaurant remains open, so be sure to head there if you’re craving the eatery’s signature carbs.

The Italian Tomato told Dished Vancouver that a new Italian restaurant would be taking over the Vancouver space and that it would be keeping the “majority of the items on the menu.”

Sounds like folks can expect familiar food under a new name and ownership, stay tuned for details on that.