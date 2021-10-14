We’ve all heard of zero waste markets, but what about zero contact grocery stores? Well, a brand offering the latter is coming to provinces across Canada, and relatively quickly, at that.

Aisle 24 is cashier-less, unattended and open 24/7. Customers simply download the Aisle 24 mobile app, register for an account, and gain access to the store to do their shopping.

At the end of their shop, patrons can check themselves out with contactless payment.

The small format grocery market concept has already revealed big expansion plans for Toronto and Montreal, and the brand tells Dished that British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick locations are coming over the next two years.

Aisle 24 currently has two store formats: Resident Markets, which are smaller footprint stores and internally located within a residential community and Community Markets, which are more extensive and “accessible to the general community.”

The company currently operates a handful of outposts in Toronto and has more spots opening soon.

We’ll keep you posted on where and when this brand will hit Western Canada.