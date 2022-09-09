NewsCrime

Tardy student slammed with speeding ticket for going 90 km/h in a school zone

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
Sep 9 2022, 7:28 pm
abbotsfordpd/Instagram

A teenage student learned a valuable lesson about speeding in a school zone this week.

According to Abbotsford Police, on September 7 a driver was caught going 90 km/h through a 30 km/h school zone near Jackson Elementary School.

A patrol officer conducting speed enforcement in the area caught a driver in a white 2011 Nissan Rouge going triple the posted school zone speed limit.

“Upon stopping the vehicle, the 19-year-old class 7 N female driver advised our officer that she was speeding as she was late for school at a local university,” said police.

“Driving is a privilege, not a right,” said Sergeant Paul Walker.

“Unfortunately, too many drivers continue to put the public at risk by dangerously operating their vehicles. Road Safety is a priority for AbbyPD with Patrol and Traffic Officers out conducting enforcement.”

The driver had their vehicle impounded for seven days and was issued a $368 speeding ticket.

“With any high-risk driving activity, especially in the class 7 L or N stage, the Motor Vehicle Branch will be conducting a review of the driver’s licence and will consider additional penalties,” said police.

This student sure learned this lesson the hard way.

