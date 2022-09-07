The first day back to school turned out to be a confusing one for drivers in one BC jurisdiction after it quietly brought in new restrictions.

The Township of Langley changed the previous 30km/h signs for its school zone, which usually are in effect from 8 am to 5 pm, to 24 hours a day on school days.

However, it seems not everyone got the memo.

One local woman, Joanne Allison, took to Facebook to express her frustrations after she noticed a new sign posted along 40th Avenue before Belmont Elementary.



The post quickly caught traction from others in the Langley area who said this was the first time they heard about the change.

“Thanks for the heads up, but I feel like more should [have been] said about it. It’s quite a change,” Facebook user Cathie Bollman responded.

“I feel like they need to do more advertising of this as I’ve never heard of this…” local Mara Roberts added.

Drive carefully as school is back in session. This year, some school zone speeds are in effect 24 hours per day on school days. When approaching a school zone, watch for pedestrians and cyclists, and abide by the posted speed limit. Learn more: https://t.co/Wi3JU9tOtt pic.twitter.com/kTDXDtxQVR — Township of Langley (@LangleyTownship) September 6, 2022

This change to the bylaw amendment was adopted in late July by the Township of Langley Council.

Signs have been raised this year at 22 schools “to ensure that drivers proceed slowly and safely during non-school hours also, when the school and its amenities are in use by other user groups for other needs,” a statement on the city’s site reads.

“The speed limit is set for 24 hours per day to be consistent with the design of existing traffic calming measures on these roads that are intended to slow drivers to 30km/h 24 hours per day, such as speed humps or raised crosswalks,” the City added.

But, it did not outline how it would educate drivers before the new school year. Daily Hive Urbanized has reached out to the Township of Langley regarding what it has done to educate drivers about the speed changes ahead of the new school year.

We have also contacted Langley RCMP to clarify how the new 24-hour rule will be enforced.

#BC Watch for🚸Students, Bikes & School Buses as they return to schools tomorrow. School Zone Speed: 30 KM/H – 8 AM to 5 PM, except for #BurnabyBC: School Zone Speed is from 7 AM to 10 PM, & #Vancouver City's is in effect 24 hours per day. https://t.co/9cNX5RzdDR #BackToSchool22 pic.twitter.com/dhmuEldL1G — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 5, 2022

Vancouver City Council has already implemented 24/7 reduced speed limits in school zones and playgrounds.