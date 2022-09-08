Second suspect in Saskatchewan stabbing rampage is dead: RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP says Myles Sanderson, the second suspect in a stabbing spree that killed 10 people, is dead.

Mounties announced at a press conference Wednesday evening, mere hours after it was reported that RCMP had apprehended Sanderson near Rosthern, Saskatchewan, ending a multi-day manhunt.

Police say after Sanderson was spotted, the vehicle he was driving was pushed off the highway into a ditch by an RCMP officer. After it was verbally confirmed it was Sanderson, he was arrested. A knife was also found in the vehicle.

“Shortly after the arrest, he went into medical distress and was transported to a hospital in Saskatoon,” said Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, Commanding Officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Sanderson was pronounced dead at the Saskatoon hospital.

Blackmore added that an independent external investigation would be completed regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sanderson became the subject of a manhunt after a stabbing spree northeast of Saskatoon that began on Sunday. The first reports of violence came in around 8 am from the James Smith Cree Nation, and by the end of the day, 13 separate crime scenes had been discovered.

Sanderson’s brother, Damien Sanderson, was initially named as a suspect as well. His body was found in a grassy patch on James Cree Nation Monday with obvious and non-self-inflicted wounds.

Damien was the 11th person to die in connection with the stabbing spree. RCMP released the names of the other victims Wednesday morning.

In addition to the people who died, 19 more people were injured.