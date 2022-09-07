South Delta teens' annual Hell Night has "become more destructive over the years": police

The annual back-to-school tradition in South Delta called “Hell Night” kept police officers busy Tuesday evening.

On social media, Delta Police said it received a number of reports mostly involving fireworks and noise in parks and school fields.

Just after midnight, a local reported a “massive” group of teens were seen throwing rocks and kicking house doors on 52nd Street in Tsawwassen.

Police call this South Delta tradition disappointing since the vandalism of public and private property “continues to be a part of this annual festivity.”

The event usually involves soon-to-be grads marking their last school year in high school.

However, police say the annual event has evolved to include most South Delta teens “and has become more destructive over the years.”

“For example, fences have been kicked down, parks have been littered with bottles and trash, public washrooms damaged, etc,” police said in an email statement to Daily Hive.

There was no damage reported related to Tuesday’s event as of Wednesday afternoon.

Before Hell Night, the department called on parents to speak to their kids about being “respectful and responsible.”

“Specifically, [teens] were asked to ‘celebrate without wreaking havoc on South Delta, causing destruction, and taking police resources away from other areas of Delta.'”

The department is offering parents the opportunity to have an officer chat with their teen about this kind of behaviour.