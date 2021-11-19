New aerials capture heavy infrastructure damage in BC's flooded Fraser Valley (PHOTOS)

While the storm has passed, the emergency situation in Abbotsford, where flooding has led to evacuation orders, is ongoing.

On Friday, November 19, the Abbotsford Police Department shared new aerial photos taken on the previous day that show the extent of floodwaters in the Fraser Valley.

The photos show overwhelmed dikes, marooned properties, and washed-out roads that disappear into flooded fields.

You can take a look at the full album of aerial flood images on their Facebook page.

Police also warned drone users not to fly in the airspace around Sumas Prairie, one of the areas most affected by flooding, because the drones can interfere with operations.

We are stressing to the public again that drones are not allowed in the Sumas Prairie area. Air traffic is in the area to continually conduct aerial assessments and to assist the farmers. Drones impact aircraft from performing their duties and put them at significant risk. — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) November 19, 2021

There are lots of ways that you can support the BC communities affected by flooding by giving.