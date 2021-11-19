NewsTransportationWeatherUrbanized

New aerials capture heavy infrastructure damage in BC's flooded Fraser Valley (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Nov 19 2021, 6:16 pm
New aerials capture heavy infrastructure damage in BC's flooded Fraser Valley (PHOTOS)
Abbotsford Police Department/Facebook

While the storm has passed, the emergency situation in Abbotsford, where flooding has led to evacuation orders, is ongoing.

On Friday, November 19, the Abbotsford Police Department shared new aerial photos taken on the previous day that show the extent of floodwaters in the Fraser Valley.

The photos show overwhelmed dikes, marooned properties, and washed-out roads that disappear into flooded fields.

Abbotsford flooding

Abbotsford Police Department/Facebook

Abbotsford flooding

Abbotsford Police Department/Facebook

Abbotsford flooding

Abbotsford Police Department/Facebook

Abbotsford flooding

Abbotsford Police Department/Facebook

Abbotsford flooding

Abbotsford Police Department/Facebook

Abbotsford flooding

Abbotsford Police Department/Facebook

Abbotsford flooding

Abbotsford Police Department/Facebook

Abbotsford flooding

Abbotsford Police Department/Facebook

Abbotsford flooding

Abbotsford Police Department/Facebook

You can take a look at the full album of aerial flood images on their Facebook page.

Police also warned drone users not to fly in the airspace around Sumas Prairie, one of the areas most affected by flooding, because the drones can interfere with operations.

There are lots of ways that you can support the BC communities affected by flooding by giving.

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Weather
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT