How you can help BC residents who have been impacted by the storm

Extreme weather has led to widespread flooding and landslides that have left many in need. But there are ways that you can help.

Not unlike the devastating wildfires over the course of the summer, people are coming together in the aftermath to offer support to those who need it the most.

As the Vancouver community comes together, there are many ways you can help those impacted by the storm.

City of Abbotsford

The City of Abbotsford is now taking donations to help residents in need.

Rescuers have been out since Sunday scouring landslides, finding people trapped up logging roads, and airlifting trapped drivers out. Donors can specify which SAR team they’d like to make their gift to, or give to the province-wide association for distribution.

Dwight Yochim, senior manager with the BC SAR Association, asked people not to show up at the scene because that creates more work. Instead, people wanting to donate time or supplies should listen to local city emergency services for requests.

Multiple verified gofundme fundraisers have also been launched by the platform.

Provincial emergency assistance

Anyone impacted by the storm may be eligible for assistance directly through the BC Government.

Are you on evacuation order or alert, or have you been displaced from your home due to flood? Register with Emergency Support Services – they can help make sure your loved ones know you are safe & provide essential services like food, lodging & support: https://t.co/zgRNEvid34 pic.twitter.com/Be2UpvUTXm — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) November 17, 2021

Blood

In many parts of the Fraser Valley, blood donations are needed. Donors can visit the Canadian Blood Services website for details.

Help for animals

The BC SPCA will also offer shelter for animals in the province.

#ALERT: Many communities across BC are experiencing extreme rain which may be forcing some families from their homes. If you or someone you know is in need of emergency boarding for their animals during this time, please contact our Call Centre at 1-855-622-7722 #BCSPCA #bc — BC SPCA / BCSPCA (@BC_SPCA) November 15, 2021

The Vancouver Humane Society is covering veterinary costs for pets, and helping connect people with volunteers who will get animals out, and temporary housing for pets in the Merritt area.

Aide for Paws & Rescue Society is also helping people access pet food and supplied in Abbotsford.

A family run pet sanctuary has been hit hard, and they’re hoping for donations to help animals in need.

“Their property is a sanctuary to the animals people have forgotten about,” reads a statement on the fundraiser page.

Some of the animals at the sanctuary have lost their lives.

A retired service dog and its owner have been rendered homeless following the flood. To assist with recovery, the victim’s niece has set up a fundraiser.

“You know those people that give you the shirt off their back? That is my aunt Carla. She is one of the most empathetic and caring people I know. She also is a BIG dog rescue lover and loves all dogs in general!”

November 16, 5:30pm — Anyone wishing to offer support to the Abbotsford flood evacuees can now call the Public Information Line at 604-864-5688. We thank everyone who has generously offered donations and support during this unprecedented emergency. pic.twitter.com/U1ElfP8dJj — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) November 17, 2021

The Abbotsford Cardinals are part of the British Columbia Premier Baseball League.

Due to flooding, they have lost their entire sports facility, and over $100,000 in damage to turf, equipment, and cages. The organization has set a rehabilitation funding goal of $85,000.

Our gofundme page is up to help us financially recover from the flood damage. Any donations are greatly appreciated. #cardinalstrong https://t.co/Wtu1Km9doU — Abbotsford Cardinals (BCPBL) (@AbbyCardinals) November 16, 2021

“Any donation is truly appreciated as we look to come back stronger than ever in 2022.”