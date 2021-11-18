News

Abbotsford Police issue urgent plea to respect orders as water begins to rise

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
Nov 18 2021, 9:59 pm
Highway One/Whatcom Road/Abbotsford Police

There is an urgent plea from police in Abbotsford after officers started noticing people ignoring barriers and not following the directions of authorities.

The force has taken to Twitter to say that the flooding is still a fluid situation and, “within the last hour the water level within the eastern part of the Sumas Prairie is beginning to rise.”

Another tweet goes into more detail about the ongoing flooding situation. They say the conditions are changing by the minute and are urging people to “respect the evacuation order that is currently in place.”

