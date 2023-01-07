A Look Inside: $1.65M white castle for sale in BC (PHOTOS)

We love unique properties, and castles for sale in BC have to be on the top of our list. Right now, there’s a home for sale in Christina Lake that is one of a kind.

Listed by Bryan Wilson with Century 21 for $1,650,000, this three-bedroom, five-bathroom home looks like a combination of a castle, a chapel, and an all-white house in Greece.

Affectionately known as The Castle in the Forest, according to the listing, this home was built in 1976 and sits on 21.94 acres.

“The property has numerous outbuildings including a 1,450 square foot workshop/studio, and a three-bedroom cabin which can be set up as a guest house,” reads the listing.

With sustainability in mind, you can be fully self-sufficient here with your own gardens, greenhouses, fruit trees, and chickens. The property gets its water from a cistern fed by a creek with enough flow for micro-hydroelectric power.

The home’s exterior was made with “multiple layers of concrete reinforced with steel mesh,” according to the listing, and it’s a European building tradition meant to last as it resists rot, insects, and fire. It also helps keep a home cool in the summer while keeping the heat in during the winter.

There are large patios and “meditative nature pools” on the property. If you love the outdoors, you’ll want to explore the nearby hiking trails, creek, and the pond.

Let’s take a look inside:

Amidst the quirky interiors, you’ll see coloured concrete floors and plentiful wood features. Look closely, and you’ll catch glimpses of stained glass and arched doors and windows.

According to the listing, the main feature is the three-and-a-half-storey tower. You’ll find three bedrooms with ensuite baths inside, plus a spiral staircase.

Christina Lake is about a six-hour drive from Vancouver. But for less than the benchmark price of a detached single-family home in the city, you could be the ruler of your own realm in this castle.

Could you live in a castle like this?