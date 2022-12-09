A Look Inside: $4M Maple Ridge home for the car-obsessed (PHOTOS)

Daily Hive Urbanized has seen some exceptional properties, but we haven’t seen a place like this before. There’s a home for sale in Maple Ridge that’s made for car enthusiasts, and it’s certainly unique.

Listed by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada for $3,990,000, this home has over 7,300 square feet of space across its five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

Built in 2018, it’s got a car elevator and showroom for you to admire your collection of vehicles in style. “Every aspect of the home has been designed for a lover of beautiful cars, fine wine, and time spent with friends,” reads the listing.

Look inside and see what nearly $4 million can get you in Maple Ridge.

The home’s main living space is spread out across two levels. At the centre, you’ll see a floor-to-ceiling stone gas fireplace. There’s also a wet bar and extensive storage space for wine and liquor.

Right next to the bar is the kitchen, filled with high-end appliances, like a Samsung-connected smart fridge and premium stonework.

When it’s time to watch movies, there’s an entertainment room with three theatre seats right behind the kitchen.

Check out the primary bedroom suite – it comes with an ensuite with a double soak tub and a double rain shower. Plus, there’s a massive walk-in closet. You can also access the home’s deck from the bedroom, and the space has great sunset-views.

Lots of outdoor entertainment spaces make the most out of the picturesque views. There’s room to host parties here year-round thanks to the heating, too.

Finally, it’s time to reveal the home’s unique features. The car elevator in the upper garage brings cars down into the home’s 1,500-square-foot showroom meant to show off special car collections.

“As a space designed to be integrated into the homeowner’s lifestyle, the showroom space has a gym and wine cellar attached so the collection can be enjoyed at all times of the day,” reads the listing.

While the space caters to a certain lifestyle, it’s not for everyone. But, for the right car-enthusiast buyer, it could be a dream home.

What do you think of this car-centric home?