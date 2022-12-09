Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

A Look Inside: $4M Maple Ridge home for the car-obsessed (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Dec 9 2022, 6:09 pm
A Look Inside: $4M Maple Ridge home for the car-obsessed (PHOTOS)
Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Daily Hive Urbanized has seen some exceptional properties, but we haven’t seen a place like this before. There’s a home for sale in Maple Ridge that’s made for car enthusiasts, and it’s certainly unique.

Listed by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada for $3,990,000, this home has over 7,300 square feet of space across its five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

Built in 2018, it’s got a car elevator and showroom for you to admire your collection of vehicles in style. “Every aspect of the home has been designed for a lover of beautiful cars, fine wine, and time spent with friends,” reads the listing.

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Look inside and see what nearly $4 million can get you in Maple Ridge.

The home’s main living space is spread out across two levels. At the centre, you’ll see a floor-to-ceiling stone gas fireplace. There’s also a wet bar and extensive storage space for wine and liquor.

Right next to the bar is the kitchen, filled with high-end appliances, like a Samsung-connected smart fridge and premium stonework.

When it’s time to watch movies, there’s an entertainment room with three theatre seats right behind the kitchen.

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Check out the primary bedroom suite – it comes with an ensuite with a double soak tub and a double rain shower. Plus, there’s a massive walk-in closet. You can also access the home’s deck from the bedroom, and the space has great sunset-views.

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Lots of outdoor entertainment spaces make the most out of the picturesque views. There’s room to host parties here year-round thanks to the heating, too.

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Finally, it’s time to reveal the home’s unique features. The car elevator in the upper garage brings cars down into the home’s 1,500-square-foot showroom meant to show off special car collections.

“As a space designed to be integrated into the homeowner’s lifestyle, the showroom space has a gym and wine cellar attached so the collection can be enjoyed at all times of the day,” reads the listing.

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

maple ridge

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

While the space caters to a certain lifestyle, it’s not for everyone. But, for the right car-enthusiast buyer, it could be a dream home.

What do you think of this car-centric home?

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Real Estate
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.