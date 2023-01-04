The cheapest homes in Vancouver in December have been revealed courtesy of Roomvu, and the selection shows an interesting assortment of real estate.

One thing made abundantly clear by some of the homes listed in December is that even if a unit doesn’t offer a ton of square footage, it can still become something special with the right decorative flair.

Here’s what you can get for under $500,000 in Vancouver.

206-8989 Hudon Street, Vancouver ($359,900)

The listing for this Vancouver home is no longer active, which could mean it’s no longer up for grabs, and we aren’t surprised.

The studio unit has only 397 sq ft of space, but you wouldn’t know it looking at the pics. It features one bathroom with an open-concept design.

According to the listing, this is the lowest price freehold condo on the west side of Vancouver. It also contains a gas fireplace and a balcony and is centrally located.

This next home might not feature the same elegant design as the first one, but it does offer a lot more space.

It features 531 sq ft of space and is listed as a spacious studio, including a den.

The studio unit is within walking distance of Hastings Park, has floor-to-ceiling windows and laminate floors, and is pet-friendly.

2239 Kingsway is a relatively new property, built in 2011.

The unit that has been listed offers 415 sq ft of space and one bathroom. The unit also features large windows and an open living area with “no wasted space.”

The bathroom even features an Italian-made shower system. When it comes to the location, it’s relatively close to both Metrotown and Downtown via transit.

This updated studio features 435 sq ft of space.

Like the other spaces on this list, the listing states that this would be a great opportunity for first-time home buyers.

This unit also features a private patio and barn-wood shelving and is close to transit. If nothing else, this home looks exceptionally cozy.

Bonus points for the sweet tiling job in the kitchen.

The last unit is a studio disguised as a one-bedroom home.

The bedroom itself is sectioned off and doesn’t offer much space.

This Gastown home features 508 sq ft of space and one bathroom. The location means you’re close to everything you’ll ever need, including bars, restaurants, some of the best coffee shops in the city and transit.

Which of these cheapest Vancouver homes is your favourite?