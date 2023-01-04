Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

Five of the cheapest homes listed under $500K in Vancouver last month (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jan 4 2023, 7:18 pm
Five of the cheapest homes listed under $500K in Vancouver last month (PHOTOS)
Courtesy of Keith Roy/RE/MAX Select Realty

The cheapest homes in Vancouver in December have been revealed courtesy of Roomvu, and the selection shows an interesting assortment of real estate.

One thing made abundantly clear by some of the homes listed in December is that even if a unit doesn’t offer a ton of square footage, it can still become something special with the right decorative flair.

Here’s what you can get for under $500,000 in Vancouver.

206-8989 Hudon Street, Vancouver ($359,900)

cheapest vancouver homes

Courtesy of Keith Roy/RE/MAX Select Realty

The listing for this Vancouver home is no longer active, which could mean it’s no longer up for grabs, and we aren’t surprised.

cheapest vancouver homes

Courtesy of Keith Roy/RE/MAX Select Realty

Courtesy of Keith Roy/RE/MAX Select Realty

The studio unit has only 397 sq ft of space, but you wouldn’t know it looking at the pics. It features one bathroom with an open-concept design.

Courtesy of Keith Roy/RE/MAX Select Realty

According to the listing, this is the lowest price freehold condo on the west side of Vancouver. It also contains a gas fireplace and a balcony and is centrally located.

206-3423 East Hastings Street – $380,000

cheapest vancouver homes

Listed by Simon King/RE/MAX Select Realty

This next home might not feature the same elegant design as the first one, but it does offer a lot more space.

Listed by Simon King/RE/MAX Select Realty

It features 531 sq ft of space and is listed as a spacious studio, including a den.

Listed by Simon King/RE/MAX Select Realty

The studio unit is within walking distance of Hastings Park, has floor-to-ceiling windows and laminate floors, and is pet-friendly.

Listed by Simon King/RE/MAX Select Realty

109-2239 Kingsway – $449,000

cheapest vancouver homes

Listed by Tina Lieu/Nu Stream Realty Inc.

2239 Kingsway is a relatively new property, built in 2011.

Listed by Tina Lieu/Nu Stream Realty Inc.

The unit that has been listed offers 415 sq ft of space and one bathroom. The unit also features large windows and an open living area with “no wasted space.”

Listed by Tina Lieu/Nu Stream Realty Inc.

The bathroom even features an Italian-made shower system. When it comes to the location, it’s relatively close to both Metrotown and Downtown via transit.

Listed by Tina Lieu/Nu Stream Realty Inc.

103-2224 Eton Street, Vancouver – $449,000

cheapest vancouver homes

Listed by Jacqueline Adler/Oakwyn Realty Downtown Ltd.

This updated studio features 435 sq ft of space.

Like the other spaces on this list, the listing states that this would be a great opportunity for first-time home buyers.

cheapest vancouver homes

Listed by Jacqueline Adler/Oakwyn Realty Downtown Ltd.

This unit also features a private patio and barn-wood shelving and is close to transit. If nothing else, this home looks exceptionally cozy.

Bonus points for the sweet tiling job in the kitchen.

Listed by Jacqueline Adler/Oakwyn Realty Downtown Ltd.

505-150 East Cordova Street, Vancouver – $455,000

Listed by Derek Hui/eXp Realty

The last unit is a studio disguised as a one-bedroom home.

Listed by Derek Hui/eXp Realty

The bedroom itself is sectioned off and doesn’t offer much space.

Listed by Derek Hui/eXp Realty

This Gastown home features 508 sq ft of space and one bathroom. The location means you’re close to everything you’ll ever need, including bars, restaurants, some of the best coffee shops in the city and transit.

Listed by Derek Hui/eXp Realty

Which of these cheapest Vancouver homes is your favourite?

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ Real Estate
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.