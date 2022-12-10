Vancouver rental apartment tours: $2,000 vs $3,000 vs $4,000

As of December 2022, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Vancouver is around $2,227. Do you get what you pay for?

Daily Hive Urbanized scoured Zumper listings to find similar one-bedroom units to compare at three different price points.

Let’s take a look and see what you can get for your money in the city:

Apartments for rent in Vancouver at the $2,000 price point

1846 Nelson Street #703

$1,920 per month

One bedroom, one bathroom

600 square feet

No pets

Right in the West End, this apartment is super close to Stanley Park and English Bay. There are shared laundry facilities in the building and really great views. From the photos, the suite does look a little on the dated side, but still perfectly adequate, and at $1,920 a month, it’s below the average rental price.

Parkview Towers

$1,920 to $2,020 per month

One bedroom, one bathroom

No pets

This Kitsilano apartment has a summertime swimming pool and in-building laundry. Heat and hot water are included in the cost of the rent.

2651 Commercial Drive #4

$2,000 per month

One bedroom, one bathroom

575 square feet

No pets

Right on the Drive, this unit has hardwood floors and an open kitchen. You’ll share the in-building laundry with another tenant in this unique apartment.

Apartments for rent in Vancouver at the $3,000 price point

108 West Cordova Street #2404

$3,000 per month

One bedroom, one bathroom

723 square feet

No pets

Things look a lot sleeker at the $3,000 price range in this unit inside the Woodwards building. High up on the 24th floor, the apartment’s kitchen is incredible, with high gloss cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

159 West 2nd Avenue #312 $3,000 per month

One bedroom, one bathroom

583 square feet

No pets This unit is furnished, which may account for its higher price point. Furnished apartments are ideal if you’re moving to the city for the first time or moving out on your own for the first time. Columbia Street & West 2nd Avenue #205

$3,000 per month

One bedroom, one bathroom

608 square feet

No pets

This furnished apartment feels like a bunch of separate living spaces put together like Lego bricks. It’s nice and modern and bright.

Apartments for rent in Vancouver at the $4,000 price point

199 1208-199 Victory Ship Way

$3,850 per month

One bedroom, one bathroom

692 square feet

No pets

This price jump doesn’t seem to get you much more room in terms of square footage than apartments in the $3,000 range. Nice patio space and views, though!

36 Water Street

$3,950 per month

One bedroom, two bathrooms

1,607 square feet

Dogs and cats allowed

You get a lot of space in this funky loft for that high price point, and you can bring your furry friend with you! This Gastown spot comes with air conditioning, and you can share the rooftop deck with your neighbours.

933 Seymour Street

$3,650 per month

One bedroom, two bathrooms

580 square feet

Dogs allowed

This bright New York-style loft has 16 feet high ceilings, creating an airy and spacious feel. There’s an open plan on the main floor with connected living, dining, and kitchen space, plus room to sleep up in the loft.