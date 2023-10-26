7 things that have gone right for the Canucks this season

It’s two weeks into the season, and there’s a much better feeling around the Vancouver Canucks than in years past.

Despite playing five of their first six games on the road, the team is 4-2-0 and off to their best start in six years.

There is a sense of optimism in the air that has been missing on the West Coast for a few years.

Beyond all of the winning, the Canucks should also be excited because of all the things that have bounced their way so far this year.

Before the season, president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said that the Canucks “have a playoff team if everything goes right.” So far, a lot of things have gone right. Here are seven of the most significant developments.

1. Hronek is a perfect fit next to Hughes

The Canucks’ top defence duo of Filip Hronek and Quinn Hughes has been excellent. They’re the only pairing to have played at least 75 five-on-five minutes together and not allowed a goal.

The ability to have this pairing play 40% of the game and tilt the ice completely in the Canucks’ direction has changed the team’s fortunes.

2. Boeser is showing flashes of the past

Brock Boeser scored four goals in the season opener and has continued to add to that total. The winger looks dangerous on the ice and is tied for second on the team with eight points so far. He’s scored a couple of nice wrist shots and shown flashes of the player he was during his rookie year.

3. Canucks have bought into Tocchet’s system

Ever since Rick Tocchet arrived as head coach halfway through last season, he has stressed a few key points. He wants his team to be more disciplined and play with structure. While they haven’t been perfect, you can see the commitment from this roster.

The Canucks are not playing that free-wheeling style they have in the past. They’re also looking much better when handling leads, as they’ve shut the door on a few comeback attempts.

4. DeSmith looks like a stellar backup goalie for the Canucks

The Canucks traded for Casey DeSmith right before the season started, and the early returns have been very good. DeSmith has started two games, and the Canucks have won both. He currently has a .938 save percentage and a 2.28 goals-against-average, both stellar numbers.

When you compare those stats to that of Spencer Martin’s last season — a 3.99 goals-against-average and a .871 save percentage — the Canucks have received a major upgrade. DeSmith’s strong play will let the team give Thatcher Demko some more days off, keeping him rested for big moments.

5. Höglander has taken another step forward

After spending a large part of last season in the AHL, Nils Höglander faced tough competition on the wings heading into this year. Despite that, he’s carved out a spot for himself and has four points through five games. He’s proving that he belongs in the lineup every night and is looking like a more complete player with each passing game.

6. Canucks’ divisional rivals are faltering

Not only are the Canucks 4-2-0 but many of their divisional rivals have struggled out of the gates. This has put the Canucks in second place in the division, ahead of the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Los Angeles Kings.

In the past few years, the Canucks have been making desperate late-season pushes to make the playoffs. While it’s still early, they currently hold a strong position to be on the other side of that equation. In a league where the margins are so small, getting a few games early can make all the difference.

7. Di Giuseppe has been a cost-effective, legitimate top-six option

There was some doubt as to if Phil Di Giuseppe would be able to keep up in an NHL top six over the course of a full season. Through the first few games, he’s proven that he’s perfectly capable, as he’s been a crucial piece of a line alongside Boeser and J.T. Miller.

At 30-years-old, Di Giuseppe has hit his stride. He has three points in six games and is oftentimes matched up against the other team’s best players.