The Vancouver Canucks have good vibes in the city past October 25. Believe it or not, that’s an accomplishment in these parts.

But when is a good start actually a “good start?”

Well, two answers to that.

Firstly, it’s demonstrably different from previous years. And so, at 4-2 on the season, the Canucks have already accomplished that. With a game still to come vs the St. Louis Blues on Friday, the Canucks will have between eight and 10 points on the season versus just two points at that stage of the season a year ago, when they were infamously 0-5-2.

So from that perspective, yes, it’s been a “good start” to the season. In the bigger picture however, a truly good start is one that sets you up for the rest of the season, one that shows over a bigger sample that you are ready to be that kind of a team.

To me, that’s still the 20-game mark. This season, the 20-game mark happens to fall one day earlier than last but against the same team, the Canucks will get there after their game versus the Avalanche on November 22.

Yes, the “Ken Holland rule” is officially in effect here. Where are you on American Thanksgiving? History has told us that, on average, about 80% of the playoff spots are spoken for as of that date. If you’re not in there, you’re competing for one, maybe two, spots.

Last year, the Canucks were in the midst of winning five of six at that point, but still were three games below .500 at 7-10-3. Not good enough then, not good enough by season’s end either. The Holland rule held true. You may have 62 games left at that point, but your fate is almost sealed.

But again, only seven wins at that point for the Canucks. By the end of the week, with games on Friday and Saturday, they could have 6 in the bag already. The opportunity is there for the Canucks to put themselves in a position of success. To keep the fans engaged through the holiday break. Heck, to keep the fans on the edge of their seats into spring.

The only thing in the way could be… themselves.