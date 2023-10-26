"Thank god it's not serious": Canucks share good news on Podkolzin injury

Good news on the Vasily Podkolzin injury front.

It’s been confirmed that the Vancouver Canucks winger has been released from the hospital after a scary incident last night that resulted in him being stretchered off the ice. He is now resting at home and on the road to recovery.

The injury occurred late in the third period as Podkolzin was on the receiving end of a hit from Colorado Eagles defenceman Keaton Middleton. Podkolzin’s head collided with the ice, which caused him to start convulsing. The violent nature of the episode had many fearing for the worst.

Less than 24 hours later, there have been lots of positive updates on Podkolzin’s health, as he seems to be recovering quickly.

While the 22-year-old hasn’t made any official comments himself, other members of the Canucks organization have provided an update on his status.

“He feels great today, but saying that, he’s not going to go on the road trip. He’s off to a great start,” said Rick Tocchet, the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. “Thank god it’s not serious. He actually told RJ [Abbotsford Canucks GM Ryan Johnson], ‘I feel great today,’ so hopefully it’s not that bad.”

Johnson, the general manager of the organization’s AHL team, also provided an encouraging update on Podkolzin’s health.

“Obviously we’re still in a 24-hour period,” Johnson told Sportsnet 650. “But he was alert, and I was having regular conversations with him even 90 minutes post-injury last night.”

The Russian forward also shared an update from the hospital late after yesterday’s game. He posted an Instagram story that was captioned “All good, no worries!” with a photo of him recovering in a hospital bed.

Vasily Podkolzin posts an update on his health, via his own Instagram. “All good, no worries!” #Canucks pic.twitter.com/Rgott8tgF4 — Rink Wide: Vancouver (@RinkWideVAN) October 26, 2023

Podkolzin has had a red-hot start to the AHL season, scoring five goals through five games before last night. That had him tied for the league lead, although he has since been surpassed.