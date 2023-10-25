Canucks' Hughes and Hronek defence pairing leads NHL in this crucial stat

After years of experimenting, the Vancouver Canucks may have finally found the perfect partner for Quinn Hughes.

Filip Hronek, acquired midway through last season, has fit like a glove next to the captain through the team’s first six games. Together, they’ve been a large reason as to why the Canucks are off to their best start in the past four years.

There are a lot of impressive statistics that display this duo’s dominance, but none is as telling as the amount of goals they’ve permitted while on the ice together.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the Hughes/Hronek pairing is the only one across the entire NHL to have played at least 75 minutes of five-on-five together and not conceded a single goal. There are 21 other pairings that have reached that threshold and all of them have been on the ice for at least one goal against.

Rank Player Player 2 Team GP GA 1 Filip Hronek Quinn Hughes VAN 6 0 2 Nick Leddy Colton Parayko STL 5 1 3 Justin Faulk Torey Krug STL 5 1 4 Brayden McNabb Shea Theodore VGK 7 2 5 Erik Karlsson Marcus Pettersson PIT 6 2 6 TJ Brodie Morgan Rielly TOR 6 2 7 Dylan DeMelo Josh Morrissey WPG 6 2 8 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Gustav Forsling FLA 6 2 9 Henri Jokiharju Owen Power BUF 7 2 10 Adam Larsson Vince Dunn SEA 7 3 11 Ryan McDonagh Alexandre Carrier NSH 7 3 12 Jacob Trouba K’Andre Miller NYR 6 3 13 Jamie Oleksiak William Borgen SEA 7 3 14 Cody Ceci Darnell Nurse EDM 6 3 15 Jake Walman Moritz Seider DET 7 4 16 Mattias Samuelsson Rasmus Dahlin BUF 7 4 17 Kris Letang Ryan Graves PIT 6 4 18 Travis Sanheim Cam York PHI 6 5 19 Brent Burns Jaccob Slavin CAR 7 5 20 Drew Doughty Mikey Anderson L.A 6 5 21 MacKenzie Weegar Nikita Zadorov CGY 7 6 22 Darren Raddysh Mikhail Sergachev TB 7 8

There are a lot of impressive names on that list, yet it’s only the Canucks top pairing that has been perfect in defence.

The Hughes/Hronek pairing hasn’t just been playing great in their own zone, they’ve also been able to kickstart plenty of offensive attacks. They’ve been on the ice for six goals-for at five-on-five, tied for fourth best of the 22 pairings that have hit the ice-time minimum.

The stylistic fit between the two players has been great as Hronek’s two-way play has allowed Hughes to roam the ice and play to his strengths. To his credit, Hughes has also continued to prove why he’s underrated by many as he looks like an elite contributor night after night.

The Canucks have leaned on their top two defenders heavily, as Hughes (25:02) and Hronek (25:27) are in the top 10 in average ice time among all NHL players this season.

Hughes and Hronek have played almost 91 minutes together at five-on-five, well above the approximately 50 minutes that the team’s second most common pairing — Ian Cole and Tyler Myers — has seen. That’s a heavy workload but one that they’ve shown they’re capable of handling so far.

The only issue with how well the top pairing is playing is that it has left the Canucks without much depth in their defence. Because of this, it remains to be seen how long the Canucks will keep their best two defencemen together, but it’s impossible to argue against the early results.

For the first time in a decade, the Canucks have a defence pairing that can be considered among the league’s elite and it’s been a big reason for the team’s successful start.