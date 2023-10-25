Red-hot Höglander is proving he belongs in Canucks lineup every night

There are plenty of Vancouver Canucks who have had great starts to the season. But Nils Höglander’s hot start may be the most significant development.

After a disappointing 2022-23 season, Höglander is proving he belongs in the NHL.

The 2019 second-round draft pick has two goals and two assists through his first five games. To make his numbers even more impressive, he’s playing an average of just 10:04 per night — second last among Canucks forwards — as he’s been stapled to the bottom six.

4 points in 5 games for Hoglander, in limited ice time for #Canucks — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 25, 2023

Höglander’s four points at five-on-five have him tied with Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller for second on the team.

The Canucks did have Höglander sit in the press box for one game this season. If he keeps taking advantage of the opportunities presented by playing like this, that will be the last game he’s missing from the lineup for.

The Swedish-born player’s strong performance this season has forced the coaching staff to view him as an everyday NHL option. He continues to earn his place in the lineup by being one of the more impressive bottom-six wingers on the roster.

TIPPED IN BY HÖGS 🙌 pic.twitter.com/O0KhwsqwDT — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 25, 2023

After a stellar 2020-21 rookie season in which he scored 27 points in 56 games, Höglander has struggled to replicate that success at the NHL level. His progress as a player has not improved in a linear fashion and that culminated with him spending the majority of last season in the AHL.

To be fair to the winger, the Canucks have not made his life easy as he has already had to deal with three head coaches. After Rick Tocchet took over last season, there were some questions as to how the smaller 22-year-old would fit in the new coach’s vision.

When asked before the season what he wanted to see from Höglander and fellow youngster Vasily Podkolzin, Tocchet had some clear expectations.

“Chasing pucks down, winning puck battles. I think young guys add that to the team. When you can get a bunch of young guys to play for you that they just bring that enthusiasm,” the head coach said on Sportsnet’s Halford and Brough. “Can they be the first on the forecheck, can they get the crowd going at Rogers? Those are the things you want these young guys to do, just add a little bit of spice and life to your team.”

Through five games, Höglander has been a noticeable presence on the rink. He’s been getting to the dirty areas of the ice and has been rewarded for doing so.

PRESENCE IN FRONT WORKIN' TONIGHT 💪 pic.twitter.com/cT7lVn95KV — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 15, 2023

Even if his incredible scoring pace slows down, the improvements and play in that area should keep him in the lineup as he takes this leap in his young career.