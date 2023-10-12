Boeser scores four goals in surprise Canucks blowout win over Oilers

Brock Boeser deserved this.

After two years where Boeser dealt with the passing of his father, a public trade request, and sporadic play, the 26-year-old winner tallied the most goal-filled season opening performance in Canucks history.

Boeser netted a natural hat trick not even halfway through the game, and ended the night with four goals as the Vancouver Canucks obliterated the Edmonton Oilers 8-1 in their season opener.

The longest-tenured Canuck became just the 11th player in franchise history to score four goals in a game.

He was also the first Canucks skater to score four goals in a game in nearly 20 years. Daniel Sedin was the last player to do so, when he scored four goals against the Detroit Red Wings on February 24th, 2004.

Boeser also became the first Canucks player to score a hat trick against the Oilers since Daniel Sedin, who did so on February 6th, 2007.

His first goal of the game looked like a vintage Boeser snipe, one that hasn’t often been seen over the past couple of seasons.

THAT SHOT = PERFECTION 🎯 pic.twitter.com/inBy0K7HkQ — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 12, 2023

He then buried his second of the game early in the second period.

TWO GOALS FOR OUR BROCKSTAR 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Inma4YAsyo — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 12, 2023

Last season, Boeser didn’t score his second goal until the 12th game of the season.

Minutes later, Boeser completed the natural hat trick. It was his first hat trick since October 30th, 2019 against the Los Angeles Kings.

CAN WE GET 🎩🎩🎩 IN THE CHAT? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XgAja3TyNS — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 12, 2023

Elias Pettersson, who played a big part in Boeser’s hat trick goal, was fantastic throughout the night. He had one goal and three assists, along with a massive hit that he threw on Oilers defenceman Cody Ceci in the first period.

From this hit, to his beautiful pass on Garland's goal, to the awesome effort on the PK faceoff win…Pettersson looks ready to absolutely light the league on fire this season.#Canucks https://t.co/ZkiEZcvlxN — Trevor Beggs (@TrevBeggs) October 12, 2023

J.T. Miller “quietly” had five points himself, which led all Canucks in this contest.

Among all teams in the NHL, you could argue that no one needed a quick start more than the Canucks.

Last season when they played the Oilers on opening night, they squandered a 3-0 lead and ended up losing 5-3. That was the beginning of an 0-5-2 tailspin to start the season.

Canucks fans might have had déjà vu when Leon Draisaitl scored a power play goal to make the game 4-1. His power play goal started the Oilers comeback on opening night last year.

However, Pettersson’s power play goal just minutes later erased that doubt, as the Canucks cruised to their largest win ever in a season opener.

The Oilers entered the night as one of the favourites to win the Stanley Cup, while the Canucks are widely believed to be a non-playoff team this season.

You wouldn’t have known that by watching this game.

The Oilers will get their chance at revenge, as they host the Canucks at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday.