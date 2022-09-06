If you thought that the fall craze that is pumpkin spice has gone too far, think again.

Upping the ante for pumpkin spice-flavoured treats this fall is Vancouver’s 7-Inch Waffle House, the West Broadway dessert shop that specializes in NSFW-shaped treats.

In addition to its regular lineup of offerings, which includes penis-shaped waffles with toppings like melted chocolate, matcha, Skor bits, and crumbled Oreos, as well as a vulva-shaped waffle called the Cream Pie, 7-Inch will be serving a special Pumpkin Spice Dickie for fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7-inch 七寸 Waffle House (@7inchwh)

This very festive treat will be dipped in white chocolate, coated in pumpkin spice seasoning, and drizzled with condensed pumpkin spice caramel syrup.

The seasonal flavour will also be available in the “Cream Pie” shape, so no matter your preference, you can indulge in some naughty autumn fun.

The pumpkin spice offering will only be available for a limited time, so pop by to get your fill before it’s gone – and yes, the pun here is intended.

7-Inch Waffle House

Address: 107-223 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram