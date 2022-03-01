A Look Inside: A $600K loft-style float house in North Vancouver (PHOTOS)

With the real estate market being a total jungle out there, we’re always on the lookout for any affordable living situation, no matter how unusual.

That’s why this one-bedroom loft-style float house on the North Shore could be a great fit for someone who has the budget for a condo but dreams of being a homeowner.

Located in Lower Lonsdale, this 893-square-foot float house for sale is like a cozy cabin on the water. “It feels like a New York loft married with a Hamptons’ boathouse,” reads the listing.

Since it’s a float house, you will have to pay for annual moorage at the Mosquito Creek Marina, which costs $18,490 per year. You can even rent out and Airbnb the place. The current tenant is paying $2,500 per month.

Included in the moorage fees are parking, dock maintenance, 24/7 security, and hook-ups to water, power, sewer, and recycling. You could even dock a small boat near your home!

The home feels bright and spacious with its open plan. White walls, dark floors, and rich, warm wood create a striking palette where the colour red shines, especially in the kitchen.

There’s a curved wall faced with cedar, antique French doors that open to the outdoor living space, and a bathroom with a large shower and a two-person bathtub.

When it’s time to sleep, you can climb up the ladder to your loft-style bedroom.

The exterior of the home really makes it feel like a nautical living situation with the bright red and outdoor living spaces. Imagine having friends over for drinks in the summer out on this deck.

Listed at just under $600,000, this could be a great condo-budget pick for someone who loves life on the water.