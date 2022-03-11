A Look Inside: Drake's $14.8M mansion for sale is a mini Disneyland (PHOTOS)
It’s good to run the 6ix. One of Drake’s most epic mansions is for sale right now, and taking a look inside is like seeing through the eyes of Canada’s biggest rapper.
The home is listed for $14,800,000 by Williams & Williams Estate Group. The property, unsurprisingly, has so many unusual and amusing features that it’s like a mini Disneyland.
From a 2,000 square foot primary bedroom big enough for a family of six to a grotto pool that Hugh Hefner would approve of, you won’t believe what’s inside Drake’s place.
- You might also like:
- A Look Inside: Coal Harbour waterfront penthouse newly listed for $49 million (PHOTOS)
- These are five of the most expensive homes for sale in Calgary right now (PHOTOS)
- Million Dollar Listing star had a whirlwind 24 hours in Vancouver (PHOTOS)
Inside Drake’s mansion
The 12,500 square feet English Tudor home mixes modern and rustic designs. It unexpectedly feels like a luxurious barn inside with both chic and country-style elements.
Check out the unique coffered and beamed ceilings throughout the home.
It’s not clear if Scarface playing on every television screen – and there are a lot of them – is specifically a Drake thing, a rapper thing, or just something done to stage the house.
Drake even has a secret bedroom in this home. According to the listing, there’s a wood-panelled bookshelf that opens to reveal the primary suite.
Plus, the en-suite goes far beyond your basic bathroom with two massive soaking tubs ensconced in marble.
Imagine having a movie night with your friends inside this 25-seat home theatre and then popping down to this regal wine cellar for a bottle of bubbly.
Then, when you feel inspired, you can head to the home studio and produce your next hit.
Now that we’ve taken a look inside, it’s time to see what makes this home feel like Disneyland – the grotto pool.
You’ve got a waterfall, a little island over a tiny bridge, an outdoor fireplace, and turquoise waters in this unique grotto pool surrounded by stone. It’s like a playground for grown-ups.
There’s also an 80-foot-long rock waterslide and a swim-up bar. You could watch movies from the pool while the sunsets, sipping a tequila soda and feel exactly like Drake.
Even though the pool is the showstopper of the listing, the property also comes with a tennis/basketball court, sand volleyball court, horse stable, equestrian ring, and a mechanical riding bull.
According to the listing, the resort-style home is practically impenetrable. It’s on a private cul-de-sac, inside an exclusive, guard-gated community called Hidden Hills in the San Fernando Valley.
What do you think of Drake’s LA mansion, and is it what you expected?