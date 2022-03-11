A Look Inside: Drake's $14.8M mansion for sale is a mini Disneyland (PHOTOS)

It’s good to run the 6ix. One of Drake’s most epic mansions is for sale right now, and taking a look inside is like seeing through the eyes of Canada’s biggest rapper.

The home is listed for $14,800,000 by Williams & Williams Estate Group. The property, unsurprisingly, has so many unusual and amusing features that it’s like a mini Disneyland.

From a 2,000 square foot primary bedroom big enough for a family of six to a grotto pool that Hugh Hefner would approve of, you won’t believe what’s inside Drake’s place.

Inside Drake’s mansion

The 12,500 square feet English Tudor home mixes modern and rustic designs. It unexpectedly feels like a luxurious barn inside with both chic and country-style elements.

Check out the unique coffered and beamed ceilings throughout the home.

It’s not clear if Scarface playing on every television screen – and there are a lot of them – is specifically a Drake thing, a rapper thing, or just something done to stage the house.

Drake even has a secret bedroom in this home. According to the listing, there’s a wood-panelled bookshelf that opens to reveal the primary suite.

Plus, the en-suite goes far beyond your basic bathroom with two massive soaking tubs ensconced in marble.

Imagine having a movie night with your friends inside this 25-seat home theatre and then popping down to this regal wine cellar for a bottle of bubbly.

Then, when you feel inspired, you can head to the home studio and produce your next hit.

Now that we’ve taken a look inside, it’s time to see what makes this home feel like Disneyland – the grotto pool.

You’ve got a waterfall, a little island over a tiny bridge, an outdoor fireplace, and turquoise waters in this unique grotto pool surrounded by stone. It’s like a playground for grown-ups.

There’s also an 80-foot-long rock waterslide and a swim-up bar. You could watch movies from the pool while the sunsets, sipping a tequila soda and feel exactly like Drake.

Even though the pool is the showstopper of the listing, the property also comes with a tennis/basketball court, sand volleyball court, horse stable, equestrian ring, and a mechanical riding bull.

According to the listing, the resort-style home is practically impenetrable. It’s on a private cul-de-sac, inside an exclusive, guard-gated community called Hidden Hills in the San Fernando Valley.

What do you think of Drake’s LA mansion, and is it what you expected?