A Look Inside: $15.5M luxury mansion by the Naramata Bench (PHOTOS)

Aug 8 2022, 5:38 pm
In BC, you can find ultra-modern, over-the-top real estate just about anywhere, not just in Vancouver.

You have to check out what it’s like inside this Penticton mansion, listed by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada for $15,500,000.

With three bedrooms and four bathrooms across 6,461 square feet, it’s a bit on the small side for that price tag.

But the interiors are fully decked out – we’re talking celebrity-level luxury.

Built in 2018 and along the shores of Okanagan Lake, this “modern castle” boasts seven different outdoor living spaces.

Its exposed steel beam construction paired with 14-feet-high concrete walls is what gives the home its modern look.

Let’s take a look inside and see what makes this home at the foot of the famed Naramata Bench wine region so spectacular:

Right when you walk in, it’s impossible to ignore the rotating vehicle display. It’s giving James Bond.

Everywhere you look, there’s a different kind of expensive-looking stone being used in the flooring or on the walls.

There’s also a stylish glass elevator connecting the three different levels of the home.

The home’s heart is its kitchen where it’s decked out in half a million dollars worth of technology from La Cornue and Gaggenau.

From the living room, a clever corner window maximizes the breathtaking lake view.

There are also spacious casual and formal dining spaces arranged on this open-plan level.

The primary bedroom looks more like a hotel suite than a room inside a single-family home.

From the unique lighting and the hand-painted wallpaper to the glossy black ensuite bathroom, this is an extravagant bedroom.

Elsewhere in the home, you’ll find a massive gym and a ton of outdoor living spaces like terraces and patios – seven different outdoor areas to be exact.

Would you want to live in this multimillion-dollar lakeside mansion?

