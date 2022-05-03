There’s more to this elegant countryside estate than meets the eye.

This seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom Langley home is listed Sotheby’s International Realty Canada for $6,200,000.

While it boasts an impressive main abode, we’re excited by the tiny cabin perched on a cliff hidden somewhere on the property.

Let’s take a look inside Downton Langley and see what it’s like and then see if we can find the cabin on our tour.

Built in 1993, Silver Ridge Estate is an Edwardian-style home with a mix of modern and traditional styles. The foyer has solid walnut panelling and a grand staircase.

The home sits on almost 12 acres of “manicured grounds and unspoiled countryside” according to the listing, and it’s a bit like if Downton Abbey was here in Metro Vancouver.

From grand oversized living rooms with elegant details to a cozy, bright, modern kitchen – it’s easy to picture yourself living like royalty here.

The property is uniquely situated on a bluff, perched over the Glen Valley offering expansive views of the North Shore Mountains and the Fraser River from many of the bedrooms.

Imagine having a roaring fire going on a cold evening as you watch the sunset in the west as the mountains glow a dusky pink

Elsewhere in the home, you’ll find that the basement is fully finished with a large rec room, lounge, bar, small bowling alley, and a self-contained suite with a separate entrance. We also spy with our little eye…a giant safe?

There’s more to the home than meets the eye.

Right next to the main property is a carriage house with a guest suite. But there’s one more spot that guests can stay at that will surprise you.

The adorable Tree House is “a contemporary well-appointed tiny house that offers a quite quiet retreat into nature.” It’s strikingly modern, in contrast to the Edwardian main house, and instantly makes you want to spend a night close to nature under its tiny, gabled roof.

It’s also been voted as one of the best Airbnbs in the province according to the listing, and you can book it for about $241 per night online.

This home, with all its additional suites, could be a great business opportunity for the right buyer to rent part or whole of the property as a vacation rental.