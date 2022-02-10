Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

A Look Inside: $18.8M UBC Tudor estate with ocean and mountain views (PHOTOS)

Feb 10 2022, 8:48 pm
5550 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver(Angell, Hasman & Associates Realty Ltd.)

If you’ve ever wanted to feel like royalty in Vancouver — and you have roughly $19 million to spare — a gorgeous Tudor-style estate is up for sale in the prestigious UBC Endowment Lands neighbourhood.

Currently listed for $18,880,000, the property boasts mountain and ocean views from all three floors of the property. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom regal home also features 6,740 sq ft, and an entire acre of gardens.

Located at 5550 NW Marine Drive, the mansion also features a library, a great room with a fireplace, and a formal dining room.

The luxurious estate offers lots of privacy but is still close to places like the Jericho Tennis Club and the Royal Van Yacht Club, and is also surrounded by some of the most expensive estates in Vancouver.

The future owner of this property would also be the new neighbour of Vancouver Canucks President Franceso Aquilini and former Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos.

Built in 1953, the 69-year-old home features a luxurious and elegant interior design.

tudor

5550 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver (Angell, Hasman & Associates Realty Ltd.)

Accents of colour spread throughout the home pop over the primarily off-white foundation.

5550 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver (Angell, Hasman & Associates Realty Ltd.)

It feels like you’re stepping into a time machine into a perfectly preserved house of royalty.

Colours are particularly striking in at least one of the five bathrooms, which features a captivating scheme.

5550 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver (Angell, Hasman & Associates Realty Ltd.)

The kitchen is extra luxurious, featuring tons of counter space, with an island that would tantalize culinary aficionados. It also serves as the primary cooking surface, with drawers galore.

5550 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver (Angell, Hasman & Associates Realty Ltd.)

Then there are the views.

5550 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver (Angell, Hasman & Associates Realty Ltd.)

5550 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver (Angell, Hasman & Associates Realty Ltd.)

The property also features a bigger yard than you could ever dream of.

5550 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver (Angell, Hasman & Associates Realty Ltd.)

5550 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver (Angell, Hasman & Associates Realty Ltd.)

Imagine waking up to this view?

5550 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver (Angell, Hasman & Associates Realty Ltd.)

So if you’ve been sitting on $19 million and didn’t know what to do with it, this stunning estate might be one of your best options.

Check out the full listing here.

